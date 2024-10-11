Tobam Acquires 5,397 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Tobam grew its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

