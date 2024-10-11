Tobam Buys 508 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tobam raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,120.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 39,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $281,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $86.17 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

