Tobam Has $209,000 Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,827 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Open Text were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after buying an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 118,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,209,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.74 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

