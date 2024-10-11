Tobam Has $332,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after purchasing an additional 604,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,105,000 after purchasing an additional 296,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,316,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $593.79 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

