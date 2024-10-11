Tobam Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $169.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

