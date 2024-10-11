Tobam Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Tobam lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

