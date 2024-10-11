Tobam Sells 33 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,012.11.

FCNCA opened at $1,996.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,290.60 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,935.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,792.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $52.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

