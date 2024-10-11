Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNGCF remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

About Tongcheng Travel

Featured Articles

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

