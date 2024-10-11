TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

