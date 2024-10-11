Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 2,316 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWD stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.09. 115,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $191.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

