Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.48. 96,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

