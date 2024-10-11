Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $325.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Melius Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $298.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $305.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

