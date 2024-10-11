Traders Buy Large Volume of GigaCloud Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,726 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $599,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCT traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 409,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.77. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

