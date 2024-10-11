Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 38,387 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average daily volume of 31,000 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $12.81. 3,081,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

