TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.59 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,766.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,766.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,374 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.