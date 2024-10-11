Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

RIG opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Transocean by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $290,984,000 after buying an additional 7,320,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth $16,179,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,437,572 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $71,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

