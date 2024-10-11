Trevian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

