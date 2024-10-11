Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $597.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

