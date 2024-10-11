Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

TMQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 17,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,103. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

