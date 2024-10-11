Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219,359 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,549,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,183,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

