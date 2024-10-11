Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after buying an additional 10,576,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,309,000 after buying an additional 219,359 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,549,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

