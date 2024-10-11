Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their underweight rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP opened at $14.33 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 102.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 60.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 294.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 70,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

