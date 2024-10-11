TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 71,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 68,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

