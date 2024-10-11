Truist Financial Raises Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $23.00

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

