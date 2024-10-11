Truist Financial Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $10.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 483,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 927.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

