Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 60,288 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

