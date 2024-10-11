Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Short Interest Update

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the September 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance
SKRE traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $16.47. 82,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.36.
About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
