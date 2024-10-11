Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment makes up about 1.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.19% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

