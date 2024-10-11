Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

