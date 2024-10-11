Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.57.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.