UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. UBS Group has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,396 shares during the period.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.