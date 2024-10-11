UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

