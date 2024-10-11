Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Tops $31.64 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $401,648.32 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,339.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.07 or 0.00526693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00073511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08003822 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $519,197.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

