UMA (UMA) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00004252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $221.77 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,472,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,509,623 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

