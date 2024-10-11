UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 50,757 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2,082.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $133.14 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

