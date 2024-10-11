UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $246.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $246.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

