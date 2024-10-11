UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $289.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $295.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

