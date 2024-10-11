UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

