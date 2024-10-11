UMB Bank n.a. Sells 16,520 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $314.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.41, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

