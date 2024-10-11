UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,750,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,902,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after purchasing an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

