UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,647 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.