UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 101,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.