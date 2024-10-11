Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 2,950.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

