Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNCY. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UNCY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

