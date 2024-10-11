Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after buying an additional 458,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,945,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $238.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

