United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$128.16 and last traded at C$128.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$127.48.
United Co.s Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.57.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.09% and a return on equity of 16.47%.
United Co.s Dividend Announcement
United Co.s Company Profile
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
