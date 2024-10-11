United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$128.16 and last traded at C$128.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$127.48.

United Co.s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.57.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.09% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

United Co.s Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

(Get Free Report)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.