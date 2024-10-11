Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.65. 461,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,926. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

