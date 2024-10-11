UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $5.62 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and approximately $13.74 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00009721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00104846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,264,506 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,266,220.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.04240002 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $21,492,085.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

