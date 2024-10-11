UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $8.76. UP Fintech shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 14,323,251 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $129,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

