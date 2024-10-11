Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $352,880.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $352,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,456.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,419,764.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Paul Gu sold 16,064 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $620,365.98.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,838,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $258,800.00.

Upstart Stock Up 0.3 %

UPST stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

